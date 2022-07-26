Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne 'Abused' Her In Scathing New Post Amid Text Controversy!!

Britney Spears isn’t going to let anyone stop her from sharing her truth!

On Sunday, the singer slammed her mom Lynne Spears for supposedly not responding to her text messages for help while she was forced to stay in a mental health facility in 2019. The momma promptly clapped back, insisting that she DID respond — and that she could reveal the “whole conversations” if she wanted to.

The 67-year-old also attempted to expose her daughter by sharing a post from Britney’s childhood friend, Jansen Fitzgerald. Britney accused Jansen of not helping her find a new lawyer or address her concerns over the medication she was prescribed, but the former friend denied those allegations by sharing the “full” text message exchange she had with Brit while she was checked in at the facility. And that included her lengthy responses to the superstar’s questions and concerns. It got messy AF, we know!

ICYMI, catch up on the drama by reading Lynne’s HARSH response (below)!

Presumably, Lynne thought her denial was going to deter Britney from throwing her under the bus in the future, but she was dead wrong! The pop star returned to Instagram late Monday night to retaliate against her momma — and she had a lot more shady s**t to reveal!

Sharing a text post, the 40-year-old artist argued that her estranged mother wasn’t telling the truth, writing:

“Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”

Sam Asghari’s wife also had a lot more to blast her mother for, such as forcing her to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, withholding caffeine, and not allowing her to drive her car. Apparently, the so-called “loving” mother wouldn’t even hang up photos of Britney around the house, even though she was eager to be displayed like her sister, Jamie Lynne Spears, and her niece, Maddie. Britney revealed:

“Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn ??? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys … and every morning you would put it away before I woke up !!!”

That’s heartbreaking!!!

The Toxic vocalist went on to claim that the Through the Storm author took advantage of her while she was in her conservatorship, adding:

“Did you tell them how you were at my beach house when I couldn’t even have the keys to my car ???”

The performer continued to dig in deep, calling Lynne’s “responsible perfect parent” persona a complete “joke.” Damn! Brit continued:

“Did you tell them I was doing 3 AA meetings a week when I hate alcohol ??? Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!!”

Father Jamie Spears has been accused of monitoring Britney’s devices at the time, so there’s a chance she never received those texts. Either way, she certainly felt abandoned by her loved ones during this difficult time in her life. The frustrated Grammy winner continued:

“Did you tell them when the conservatorship first started you and [her brother] Bryan’s wife went out every night and drank wine and got your stupid pictures taken when I couldn’t go anywhere or have my boyfriend anymore ??? You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not even funny !!!”

Amen!

She also alleged Lynne helped plan the conservatorship (which gave her father control of her life for 13 years) and knew she was going to be taken to a mental health facility ahead of time, saying:

“Did you tell them two weeks prior to the conservatorship being started it was already planned ??? I had you, Miss Jacky, Allie and another friend over the night before they took me away !!! I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said ‘WHY ???’ !!! I didn’t believe you guys …. We had a f**king sleepover the night before !!! It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin [Federline] took my kids … you abused me … yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom !!!”

Whoa…

You can tell there is a lot of pain and distrust here. How sad! But good for Britney for sharing her story and fighting to see those who allegedly wronged her held accountable for their actions! Her assistant, Victoria “Vicky T” Asher, responded to the candid post with a message of support, writing:

“Your truth matters ”

It sure does!! Check out Britney’s full message to her mom (below)!

Lynne and her representatives have yet to address these latest allegations. It’ll be interesting to see if she tries to clap back like yesterday!! Thoughts?!

