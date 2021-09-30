Britney Spears 'Burst Into Tears' When Jamie Was Finally Suspended As Her Conservator

Britney Spears understandably couldn’t contain her emotions when the judge suspended Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate.

As you know, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny ruled on Wednesday that it was in Brit’s “best interest” to immediately remove her father from the controversial conservatorship. She reportedly agreed that his control over every aspect of her life for the past 13 years has been extremely “toxic,” saying during the hearing:

“The current situation is untenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

How did the Toxic singer, who did not call into the proceedings, react to the news? We know she was busy flying high (quite literally) with Sam Asghari at the time. But what about when news did get to her?

Related: 5 Bombshell Revelations From Netflix’s Britney vs Spears

A source told Page Six the 39-year-old broke down in tears of joy! The insider shared:

“Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision. For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened.”

Yes, it did!!! The source continued:

“She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.”

We cannot even imagine how relieved and excited she must feel right now! So happy for her right now!!!

Although Britney didn’t address the HUGE legal victory directly, the pop sensation did hop on Instagram shortly after the decision was made to express how she felt like she was on “cloud 9” alongside a video of herself flying an airplane. She wrote in the caption:

“On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people!!!!”

Of course, we and everyone else cannot help but notice the deeper meaning here of her quite literally reclaiming control over her life after spending over a decade trapped in a restrictive and “abusive” legal arrangement. And while there is still the hurdle of the conservatorship — which is still in place for now — we think everyone can agree that this is a major step in the right direction for Britney, and we cannot wait to see her happy and thriving now that Jamie is finally out of here! It is certainly about damn time.

Reactions to Britney’s reported response to the win, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Judy Eddy/WENN]