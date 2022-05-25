Matthew McConaughey Condemns Gun Violence Following Elementary School Shooting In His Hometown

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about the devastating school shooting that took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

According to the latest police reports, at least 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School. The gunman reportedly shot his grandmother before the mass casualty event, and he was killed by responding officers. Such a devastating tragedy…

Speaking out on the country’s lack of gun laws, the actor took to Instagram with an emotional plea for change.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Buyers Club alum began:

“As all of you are aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

Rather than simply wish the grieving families his condolences (though his heart, of course, broke for them all in this tragic time), he urged the public to do something about this egregious pattern of mass shootings, saying:

“​​The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

You can say that again! It is well beyond the time for a change! How many innocent children need to die until lawmakers finally do more for the safety of all those in our country?! It’s despicable to think that children and parents would ever have to be fearful of attending school (or any other public location for that matter)! On this, Matthew continued:

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

Finally, he ended with a message of love for those parents whose children were stolen from them following such a vile, senseless act. He concluded:

“And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

So well said. Our hearts go out to all those mourning the loss of loved ones killed during this mass shooting. We sincerely hope with all the politicians, celebrities, and everyday folk speaking out about this tragedy that real change will get put into place to stop this disheartening trend of gun violence. We cannot keep going on like this…

