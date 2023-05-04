A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Squishing Fan’s Face While Jumping Hotel Barrier Before The Met Gala!

A$AP Rocky had quite the journey to the Met Gala this year!

Hours before the 34-year-old rapper and Rihanna made their red carpet appearance on Monday, he could be seen trying to make his way into the Carlyle Hotel, but there was just one problem. He somehow ended up BEHIND the barricade outside of the establishment — the one that was holding back eager fans, meaning he had no way of getting to the main entrance. Well, unless he planned on climbing over the crowd – and that’s exactly what he did!

In a viral video posted online, A$AP was caught trying to jump over the barricade at the hotel. His hand landed on a woman named Maddy at one point, and he pushed on her face to get over the barrier, knocking off her glasses in the process. You can see for yourself (below):

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

Oof! Afterward, Maddy took to Twitter to react to the shocking moment, saying:

“ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

And you’ll never guess who responded: the man himself A$AP. The artist hopped on the platform on Tuesday to apologize for squishing her face, saying:

“LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.”

ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me pic.twitter.com/9sHTHo1lip — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 1, 2023

He apparently felt really bad about what happened because Maddy later revealed he started following her on Twitter! She wrote:

“why is asap now oomf [one of my followers].”

She then joked about making his tweet into a shirt, saying:

“I’m printing this on a t-shirt.”

Welp, this is certainly a moment Maddy will never forget! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

