Britney Spears' Sons & Jamie Lynn's Daughters Pose Together In Super-Rare New Pic! LOOK!

Family reunion alert! It’s not every day we get to see the next generation of Spears kids all together, but when we do, you know it’s going to cause a buzz!

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ eldest daughter Maddie shared a heartwarming (and, let’s be real, super rare) photo featuring her cousins Sean Preston and Jayden James — aka Britney Spears‘ sons!

The reunion took place during Maddie’s high school softball game senior night. And the whole fam showed up for the milestone moment!

Maddie, now 16 and rocking her softball uniform with a sling (because she recently tore the labrum in her shoulder — OUCH!) was all smiles as she posed with her 7-year-old little sister Ivey, momma Jamie Lynn, and stepdad Jamie Watson in various pics around the field. But it was the appearance of the 19-year-old Preston and 18-year-old Jayden that really stole the spotlight!

Brit’s boys have kept a low profile in recent years, so it was a surprise to see they’d shown up to support their cousin. And it’s giving us all the feels! As Perezcious readers know, Britney’s relationship with her sons has been strained for a while. The boys moved to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline a couple years back, and the family dynamic has been, well, complicated… to say the least. But seeing the cousins together now? It’s giving hope and healing, and we are SO here for it!

BTW, the 34-year-old Jamie Lynn shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge, and she also welcomed Ivey in 2018 with Watson.

We'll be keeping an eye out for any more subtle signs of a Spears family thaw, as always. But for now, we're just basking in this sweet little moment.

Love it!

