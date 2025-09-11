Where Britney Spears Stands With Her Parents & Siblings These Days!

Britney Spears has walked a long and winding road with her family over the past two decades… But where do they all stand in 2025?? We’ve got answers!

Over the past week, the Toxic singer has raised red flags as reports have alleged she’s “not functioning like an adult” nearly four years after being released from her conservatorship. An insider told DailyMail.com on Monday her “family and friends are always concerned” as the 43-year-old navigates her “mental health while allowing her to still be able to do her own thing.”

But exactly how concerned can her parents and siblings really be? Doesn’t she pretty much hold them all at an arm’s length? Well, we have details on the status of her relationship with each and every immediate family member!

On Thursday, multiple sources gave insight to Us Weekly about how Britney interacts (or doesn’t) with dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and brother Bryan Spears.

Jamie Spears

A source claims Britney’s “relationship with her dad is nonexistent” and there’s “no chance of reconciliation” after what he subjected her to during her conservatorship. A second source added:

“There’s zero communication on either side, and that’s how she likes it. Furious doesn’t even begin to cover how she feels about him and what he did to her. She’ll never forgive him. He’s accepted it and lives a very quiet life now. With the conservatorship over, the only stress in his life now is his health.”

However a third source told a different tale, claiming Britney “loves her dad” and even “offered to pay for his healthcare and find the best doctors” when he underwent a leg amputation in 2023 due to a bad infection. Huh.

Lynne Spears

The first source noted things remain “complicated” between Brit and her mother:

“Their relationship is very fragile. [Lynne] reaches out to Britney for the most part. They talk and text every few weeks. [There are] no plans for [her] mom to visit anytime soon.”

The second source echoed the sentiment, adding:

“[Britney] and her mom still have highs and lows. One day they’re working on their relationship, the next they won’t speak for weeks. Lynne tries to treat the situation with as much care as possible, but she also doesn’t want to sit back and do nothing. She’d love more than anything to be close with Britney again. They used to be best friends. Lynne understands Britney is still hurt and traumatized by the conservatorship, but she hopes one day they can focus on the future and not the past.”

The third source, however, told the outlet the Lucky singer “knows her mom is a great woman and loves her dearly.” This third source seems pretty optimistic, no?

Jamie Lynn Spears

According to the first source, Brit and her little sister have made progress in their relationship since their back-to-back memoirs, Things I Should Have Said, released by Jamie Lynn in 2022, and The Woman in Me, released by Britney in 2023, caused tension:

“Britney and Jamie Lynn are doing better, and they’re planning on getting together soon. The girls decided to keep their relationship problems out of the public eye. They FaceTime every few weeks, and Jamie Lynn is planning on visiting Britney next month in LA.”

Another source added:

“They really love one another, but they can be hardheaded siblings.”

Bryan Spears

Last but definitely not least is the pop star’s older brother Byran. Throughout it all, he’s the one Britney has remained the closest with. He moved in with the Oops I Did It Again singer after Sam Asghari filed for divorce in 2023, and the brother-sister pair have been on multiple vacations together. The first source told the outlet:

“Britney and Bryan are still close. He stays out of her issues with the rest of the family.”

Well it’s nice to hear she has at least one immediate family member she can rely on!

This all comes after an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday Britney’s sons Jayden James and Sean Preston have realized they want to maintain a relationship with her:

“The boys are maturing and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that. She’s so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again.”

What are your thoughts on the current state of the Spears fam, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram & Brian To/Judy Eddy/WENN]