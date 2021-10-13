This Poor Mom’s Toddler Accidentally Filmed Her In The Shower On Instagram Live!

One momma has learned a lesson the hard way about what can happen when you give a child your phone!

In a recent viral TikTok video, a woman named Brianna (@bri.anna89) told a story that all too many parents have experienced in their heads when they let their imagination get the best of them. She explained how she handed her phone over to her toddler so that the kid was preoccupied for a couple of minutes while she was in the shower — but the decision soon became something she would very strongly regret! She explained:

“I gave my toddler my cell phone to play a game while I took a shower. It was a preschool learning game that she plays often.”

However, the mom’s quiet time was soon interrupted when her young daughter was having some technical difficulties with the app:

“Next thing I know she is knocking on my door asking me to help her fix something. I of course tell her to come in so I can help so she can keep playing. She hands me the phone while I am in the shower.”

OK, multi-tasking momma, got it. But…

When Brianna looked down at her screen, she was then alarmed to see that her child had ditched the preschool learning game and somehow hopped on her Instagram account — and accidentally started streaming LIVE on the platform!

“I quickly realize that my phone is broadcasting LIVE on Instagram. In my hand. While I am in the shower.”

Worst nightmare!!! Since sharing her cringe-worthy story, her video has received over 450,300 views along with over 34,800 likes and hundreds of comments from other parents who sympathized and shared some similar tech-related errors their children have made. One person wrote:

“My niece ordered 158 Parfaits from McDonald’s through Uber eats.”

LMFAO! Can you imagine how much that had to have cost?! Try getting a refund on soft serve, just try it! Another shared:

“Omg I gave my phone to my toddler when I was at the obgyn and he took a bunch of pics while I was getting my Pap.”

OH NO!!! Then, a third commented:

“Mine took a Snapchat photo of me on the toilet and sent it to like 3 people. One of them being my friend’s mom.”

Big yikes! Some social media users even wanted to know how many followers actually saw the impromptu birthday suit moment, with Brianna replying to one individual:

“No idea, I deleted it so quick I didn’t see any of that!”

Here’s hoping not too many people did! Meanwhile, others offered some helpful advice on preventing this embarrassing situation from happening again in the future or to someone else and suggested using the iPhone feature “guided access” to restrict an app. Take notes, Perezcious readers!

Ch-ch-check out the viral video in full (below):

