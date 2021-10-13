Britney Spears Throws Serious Shade At Sister Jamie Lynn’s New Memoir!

Jamie Lynn Spears keeps finding herself in her big sister’s crosshairs!

Fans have always thought that Britney Spears’ social media was full of hidden messages… but the messages have been getting a lot less hidden lately. Instead, as the tide has begun to turn in her favor in her conservatorship battle, she’s been calling her family out directly on Instagram, and little sis Jamie Lynn has been one of her favorite targets.

Earlier this week, the youngest Spears sibling announced her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said (which will address her “role as Britney’s kid sister”), on her IG. The next day, the pop star shared a post on her own page that was clearly intended to poke fun at JL.

After apologizing for her “uncool” quadruple-posting, the 39-year-old added:

“Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘S**t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think.’ What do you guys think ????”

OOP. That’s some shade, alright!

It’s all the more juicy when you remember that the Zoey 101 star’s literary debut allegedly used one of her sister’s lyrics (I Must Confess) in the original title…

Innerestingly, this isn’t the first time recently that the Stronger vocalist has referenced writing a book that seemed to have a double meaning. Shortly before Jamie Lynn announced her memoir, Brit teased:

“I’m writing a book about a girl⁣

who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use [sic] to know !!!! After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

Mentioning family and not being able to trust anyone? Yeah, we know exactly what this book is about! The allegorical tale continued:

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!! She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again !!!!⁣”

Jeez, Britney can really spin a yarn, can’t she? She really should write a book! Seriously though, we can’t wait until Brit can actually tell her story and directly expose the people that let her down. But until then… we’ll continue to enjoy all this shade she’s throwing around!

