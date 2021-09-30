Jamie Spears Responds To Being Suspended From Britney’s Conservatorship: 'The Court Was Wrong'

Trust Jamie Spears to put up a fight, even on his way out the door.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears got the news she’s been waiting years for: her dad was suspended as her conservator. Yesterday’s court hearing was contentious, but ultimately, the singer’s team ended up victorious, and #FreeBritney fans everywhere are celebrating.

After that big court loss — and being called a “cruel, toxic, abusive man” by his daughter’s attorney — 69-year-old Jamie released a statement on Thursday through his own lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen. It read:

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.”

First of all, “voluntarily entered into the conservatorship” is a bit of a stretch, as according to a July New Yorker report, the conservatorship was instated while the pop star had been involuntarily committed in a hospital and without the usual five days’ notice given to potential conservatees to contest the arrangement.

Second of all, Jamie helping “re-establish a relationship with her children” is pretty rich, too. Not only has Britney stated that he kept her sons away from her as punishment at times, he also got into a physical altercation with one of the boys (who now have a restraining order against him) which very likely led to reduced custody for her.

The statement continued:

“For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

In the words of his daughter’s ex… cry me a river!

And:

“These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Thoreen may bring up Jamie’s willingness to terminate to make him look like a good guy, but Brit’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has suggested a much more selfish motive. He argued that by quickly terminating the conservatorship, Jamie was trying to avoid an investigation into financial abuses of the conservatorship. With the suspension, not only has Jamie been effectively removed, he’s also in the hot seat, as the Grammy winner’s new forensic accountant conservator digs into 13 years of conservatorship files.

We’d be pretty nervous if we were in Jamie’s position. But his statement simply concluded:

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

Good faith — yeah right!

We look forward to Jamie cooperating in good faith into any and all investigations of his actions as conservator. Above all, we’re just glad that Britney’s concerns are finally being heard, and she now has a clear path to freedom!

