Britney Spears Just Visited Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears!!!

OMG!

We honestly didn’t think we’d see this day… maybe ever! After Britney Spears‘ successful visit with her estranged mother Lynne Spears last month, she has decided to meet up with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears!

The pop star broke the news late on Tuesday night while sharing a cute video of herself and her husband Sam Asghari on a vacation on a boat. In the vid, Brit dances in a hot pink bikini before the actor gives her a playful pat on the booty and she jumps into the ocean. A pretty normal post… until you looked at the caption! Hidden in the text was this little revelation:

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!”

Wow!!

She added of her current trip:

“This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don’t speak English !!!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

We knew Lynne was “begging” her children to reunite and make amends, but we didn’t think it’d happen this fast!

It’s unclear what set Britney went to visit, but Jamie Lynn did just release the trailer for her upcoming film, Zoey 102, a spin-off of her series, Zoey 101. It’s set to be released on July 27. So far, the 32-year-old hasn’t commented on the reunion and neither sister follows the other on Instagram.

As Perezcious readers know, the Circus singer and Sweet Magnolias star have been battling it out for years now — especially after the artist was released from her conservatorship in 2021. Things hit a breaking point when Jamie Lynne promoted her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, with Brit calling her “scum” and claiming she was “lying through her teeth.”

The Toxic performer’s lawyer then sent her sister’s lawyer a cease and desist letter in an attempt to get Jamie Lynn to stop talking about the Crossroads alum during her promo tour. As we said, it’s been dramatic!

Interestingly, Britney seemed to warm up to the actress again by December 2022 when she shared a photo of Jamie Lynn playing guitar on the ‘gram, reflecting:

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Jamie Lynn told ET:

“We do have the same parents and that very much makes us sisters, and I love and support my sister and I respect her healing process and however she has to work through things, and all I ask is that I, you know, have that same space because it’s important. Everyone’s process looks different.”

We’re so glad to hear they have seen each other, and it sounds like it went really well! Now we wonder if Britney will ever want to reconcile with her father, Jamie Spears?! What do U think? Sound OFF (below)!

