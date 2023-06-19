James Duggar Shades His Sister & Calls Jim Bob 'Best Dad' In Wake Of Documentary Backlash!

One Duggar in particular doesn’t seem to be too bothered by their family’s new docuseries…

For Father’s Day, James Duggar (he would be the thirteenth Duggar child) took to Instagram to share a rather surprising message for the holiday. Considering everything that’s come out about family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar in recent years, a “best dad ever” post doesn’t exactly seem appropriate. But that’s exactly what James wrote. In the caption of a carousel of photos, which includes some snaps of father and son together, the 21-year-old wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter.”

James went on to thank his dad for the “sacrifices” he made:

“Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we’ve made together. I am grateful to call you my dad, and I’m proud to be your child.”

And he even wrapped up his post by saying Jim Bob is the “best dad in the world”:

“Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world! Today, and every day, I celebrate you and the incredible father you are. Love you a Ton!”

Wow…

“Regardless of what anyone may say.” Wonder who he could possibly be talking about when he wrote that!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

If you’re keen on all things 19 Kids and Counting, you know exactly why this is such a shocking message to see. Not only is he praising the man who allegedly covered up Josh Duggar‘s awful crimes against minors, he’s also slapping his sisters who were victims of his behavior right in the face!

Related: Duggar Critics Call THIS Clip From Documentary ‘Child Abuse’

As Perezcious readers know, this new docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets has been spilling ALL the tea on this messed up family. His big sister Jill Duggar Dillard spoke out not just against her father’s financial misconduct but his terrible parenting all around. Cousin Amy Duggar King joined in as well.

The Amazon series probes the darker side of what viewers watched with amusement on 19 Kids & Counting. Besides just seeming “kooky” or “outdated,” the Institute of Basic Life Principles, whose teachings Jim Bob preaches, are considered by many to be a full-on cult. It’s not just about shame-filled swimsuits. They oppress young girls, teaching that women should be subservient to their men.

To say the least, having James post something in which he obliquely references the doc’s accusations, well, it definitely feels like some shade against his sister and cousin! Sounds like he’s still all about the IBLP. Of course, thus far it has been all women who have spoken out. We guess for all these men being raised to believe they should have power over women, they just never see anything wrong with that. Father still knows best for lil James. Ick.

What do U think about the seemingly shady post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via James Duggar/Instagram/Prime Video/YouTube]