Brittany Cartwright Drops Bombshell -- Having Kids With Jax Taylor Made Her Realize She Had To Leave!

What was the catalyst for Brittany Cartwright realizing she needed to break up with Jax Taylor? We mean, we’ve heard they had problems for some time. Was it just one big fight that caused it? No, it was something else entirely that told Brittany it was time to leave…

Of course, the duo welcomed their son Cruz back in 2021. And ever since, the 35-year-old Kentucky native has apparently been ill at ease with her marriage to the 44-year-old reality TV vet! The Vanderpump Rules alums did eventually separate and are currently living apart while figuring out whether their marriage is even something that they want to continue. All this just as the duo is starring in their Bravo spin-off The Valley! But it wasn’t reality TV that caused the breakup!

On Thursday, Brittany opened up about the lasting issues that have gotten them to this point. Speaking to DailyMail.com about her rift from Jax, Cartwright began by commenting:

“Jax is Jax, whether he’s on TV or not on TV — that’s something everybody needs to understand. So for me, it was just kind of like taking up for myself.”

We already know the duo apparently had a BRUTAL fight recently that led to them (at least temporarily) parting ways. But there was so much more going on! And for so much longer! Speaking candidly to DM, Cartwright explained that having kids was the real turning point. It’s wild to think such a wonderful moment could mean the beginning of the end. But bringing Cruz into the world opened up Brittany’s eyes about what kind of life she wanted to live:

“Having a child really woke me up and lifted a veil a little bit of what I deserve and what I am going to put up with for the rest of my life.”

“It wasn’t because we were on a TV show. It was just because of the way we were interacting with each other time after time after time. And I just knew that I had to … figure out what I want to do for my future and make things a super positive living situation for my son. That’s all that I care about.”

Apparently, there were other issues rumbling under the surface, too. Most notably, per Britt, were financial probz. Less than two years after the duo was canned from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, she landed a lucrative weight loss endorsement deal with Jenny Craig. And then she signed on for a high-profile collab with fashion brand Cupshe! Which is great! But as for Jax… well, he didn’t have much. The proud momma explained how her becoming the breadwinner contributed to adding some strain on their marriage, too:

“It was definitely a difficult time in our relationship. It kind of shifted gears where I became the breadwinner because I was still working, I was doing commercials and different brand deals. I was super lucky to have all that happen for me, but Jax wasn’t having the same stuff happening for him. So it was a big shift in our relationship that kind of took a toll for a while.”

Ugh. We get that. Finances are a major part of the whole deal! But to hear Brittany’s earlier comment about wanting more from life following Cruz’s birth, well, that’s the BIG news here! Don’t U think so, Perezcious readers?? Drop your takes and reactions down in the comments (below)…

