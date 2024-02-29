VPR Breakup! Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are DONE!

Brittany Cartwright is DONE with Jax Taylor!

During Thursday’s new episode of their joint podcast When Reality Hits, Brittany announced that she’s left her hubby after four years of marriage! While neither has filed for divorce yet, she has officially moved out. Wow! Acknowledging rumors about their relationship status, she began:

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys, because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

Related: Rachel Leviss SUES Tom Sandoval AND Ariana Madix! OMG!!!

Referencing how she has “alluded” to marriage issues in past podcast episodes, she noted:

“Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year.”

Whatever happened, it was big enough for her to finally walk away. Oh no! She dropped the bomb:

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Despite wanting to be upfront about the split, the reality star wasn’t ready to get into the details because it is “still very hard to talk about.” Ugh!! The exes share 2-year-old son, Cruz, who is now her main priority, the 35-year-old added:

“I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

Innerestingly, Jax actually hit back at breakup rumors just DAYS ago. After fans noticed the duo stopped posting about each other on socials, rumors swirled about a potential split. But at the time he argued fans were overreacting, writing on Instagram:

“why would you say that,, i can’t take a trip without my wife for work… .”

And then when someone claimed he may have had another “Vegas fiasco” and possibly cheated on Brittany (something that happened years ago when he was on Vanderpump Rules), he argued:

“wow…. after everything that happened… seriously.”

Jax Taylor denied the breakup rumors between him and Brittany. So there’s that for those who care. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/fiZLOVVTVi — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 17, 2024

Oof. Unclear if any of the affair rumors are true, obvi. But judging on his comments, it sounds like he wasn’t ready to give up the romance yet. It’ll be inneresting to see if any of this plays out on screen. They are set to star on a VPR spinoff show, The Valley, premiering next month — and it’s bound to be SUPER awkward now! Unless maybe they’re hoping their split will get them some extra views like Scandoval?! We’ll have to see…

After all they’ve been through together, it’s sad to see the relationship come to an end! Reactions?!? Share them (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]