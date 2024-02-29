Taylor Swift Pal Jack Antonoff Delivers BODY BLOWS To Kanye West In New Interview!

Hey, Kanye West, listen up!! Jack Antonoff has a message for you after years of coming after his longtime best friend and collaborator Taylor Swift!

The producer slammed the 46-year-old rapper in an interview with The Los Angeles Times this week. He said Ye “just needs his diaper changed so badly.” Damn! Considering he is one of the most sought-after producers, the interviewer asked if Jack ever thinks “twice about roasting a well-known musician he might someday want to work with.” His response? Well, we all should know the answer to that question already. Obviously, the Bleachers artist will never, ever, ever work with him! He replied:

“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call. I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

Clearly, Jack is very protective of Tay! But that shouldn’t surprise anyone! As he said earlier in the interview:

“I’m a little bitch sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”

Go off, Jack!

So sorry, Ye. Jack Antonoff can’t come to the phone right now (and never will be able to.) Why? Oh, because he refuses to work with some who has repeatedly “come after” his bestie for years. Not to mention that Kanye continues to be at the center of controversy through his ongoing antisemitism and risqué way of dressing his wife, Bianca Censori. Jack isn’t going to betray Taylor and be associated with Ye after all that!

We wonder what Kanye thinks about what Jack had to say. What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

