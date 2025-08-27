Brooke Hogan Privately Mourns Dad Hulk At Funeral Home, Confirming His Body Hasn't Been Cremated Yet Amid Ongoing Mystery

Got A Tip?

Brooke Hogan Privately Mourns Dad Hulk At Funeral Home As She Confirms His Body Hasn't Been Cremated Yet Amid Ongoing Mystery

Brooke Hogan is offering an update after her father’s death.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old confirmed Hulk Hogan has still not been cremated more than a month after his death. And if that’s hard for you to believe, she informed the outlet she privately went and sat with his body at a Florida funeral home on Tuesday.

According to the news org, Brooke was apparently not sure what the state of her father’s remains were after his wife Sky Daily previously said he would be cremated, as per his wishes. Brooke apparently made the trip to the funeral home to see if an autopsy had been performed, if there were plans to.

As we’ve been following, there’s been a lot of mystery surrounding Hulk’s death. Last week, TMZ reported that he may have actually died of medical malpractice instead of from the heart attack many believe he suffered. According to the outlet, an occupational therapist informed police officers a surgeon accidentally severed Hulk’s phrenic nerve, which connects to the diaphragm and controls breathing, during a recent surgery. And the whole conversation is reportedly recorded on body cam footage. Which Brooke has now apparently seen for herself!

As of now, an official autopsy has not been conducted, but Sky has reportedly had a private one performed.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Aug 27, 2025 11:00am PDT

