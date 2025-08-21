Got A Tip?

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan May Have Been Killed By Medical Malpractice?!?

Medical Malpractice Killed Hulk Hogan?!?

Whoa!! We have a shocking update in the case of Hulk Hogan’s death!

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the wrestling legend may not have actually passed away as the result of a heart attack… But from the f**k up of a surgeon! Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the Clearwater Police Department’s report documenting their 911 response included a statement from an occupational therapist who was at Hulk’s home at the time of his passing. And what did that OT say? That Hulk died of medical malpractice! WTF!

According to the outlet, the OT noted that during a recent operation, a surgeon accidentally “severed” the WWE star’s phrenic nerve, which “controls your diaphragm and is essential to your ability to breathe,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Whoa!

The outlet reported that Sky Daily was the one who noticed Hulk stopped breathing and dialed 911… And that the whole conversation between responding officers and the OT is recorded on body cam footage! Which we know his daughter Brooke Hogan has been trying to get hold of because of the sensitive information it contains!!

What are YOUR reactions to this latest update?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via WENN]

Aug 21, 2025 13:40pm PDT

