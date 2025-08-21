Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Body Cam Video & 911 Call Will 'Change Narrative' Around His Death!

Brooke Hogan just dropped a bombshell about the death of her father, Hulk!

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old television personality sparked conspiracy theories about the professional wrestler’s passing ever since a cremation approval report revealed he died from a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, and suffered from a secret leukemia battle. Before they became estranged, Brooke was very involved in Hulk’s medical care. She told the Bubba The Love Sponge radio show last month that she saw all of his blood work “every time” her dad underwent a surgery, which is why the cancer revelation “puzzled” her. The singer couldn’t believe no one caught the cancer diagnosis sooner. And despite law enforcement insisting there was no foul play involved in his death, Brooke is very suspicious…

Now, she is continuing to fuel the conspiracy in a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Wednesday! She claimed that the police body cam footage, along with the 911 call, could “change the narrative” about Hulk’s death! Whoa! And she’s not the only one with this thought! Apparently, professionals have been urging she see this so-called evidence!

Brooke began by writing in the first two slides:

“Since the media CONTINUES to twist the narrative… Here’s ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking. I have also informed my brother [Nick Hogan] of all of this information who is boots on the ground with everything.”

The Brooke Knows Best alum went on to allege she received calls from police and nurses telling her to look at the police body cam footage and listen to the 911 call taken on the day her dad died, as they may hold the key to fully understanding Hulk’s passing:

“FACT: I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing. Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing.”

Jeez. What is on those recordings?? It must be serious if so many folks are risking their jobs!

However, Brooke can’t do much. Why? She explained the matter is “all up to” his wife, Sky Daily:

“I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter. Those are the rules I’ve been told.”

Amid Brooke’s conspiracy theories, Sky previously shared that Hulk wasn’t cremated yet to ensure “every question about his medical care is answered first.” His estranged daughter, who was relieved to hear this, offered to pay for an autopsy herself — something she’s wanted done for the past few weeks. It’s that important to her to get more answers about what happened to Hulk.

But right now, the singer has no idea what is going on after Hulk’s death. Brooke claimed in the post that her brother told her the family is doing an autopsy, but she doesn’t know if it will really happen. If it does, she won’t share any of the findings publicly:

“I do not have any information on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know. I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy — if one happens — whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father. I do not have answers as to if the officials who contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office. And if they did, I do not know why it wasn’t taken into consideration.”

According to Brooke, she also can’t get the body cam footage or the 911 call tapes because they are “not available” due to the Freedom of Information Act:

“It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why. Do I question his general physical signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself.”

Yikes. For now, she is trusting Nick to get to the bottom of everything:

“I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers. At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied.”

She is also begging everyone to “stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING” her if she knows anything because she doesn’t. She concluded the lengthy post:

“We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this ‘mystery’ any more.”

We guess this is the end of her fueling the conspiracy theories… Such a tough spot for her to be in. Read her entire statement (below):

Wow…

Will an autopsy happen? Will the police video or 911 call ever be released? We’ll see what happens next. Hopefully, Brooke can get some answers soon, so she can find some peace and grieve this tragedy.

