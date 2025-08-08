Brooke Hogan's Heartbreaking Realization -- Hulk Walked Her Down The Aisle For TV 'Storyline' But Skipped Her IRL Wedding!

Brooke Hogan is finding the good where she can.

Brooke had a complicated relationship with her dad, to say the least. Despite once being super close, she and Hulk Hogan were no longer speaking at the time of his death. She even requested to be taken off his will because she wanted no ties to him and the complicated family dynamics. Oof.

Despite all this, she’s been doing her best to mourn and honor him in the way that brings her the most peace — such as taking her children to the beach just like he loved.

With all this reflecting, she had a big revelation on Thursday — one equally heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time! Taking to Instagram, the reality star recalled the time the WWE star walked her down the aisle in a fake ceremony for TV, and why it’s so meaningful to her today. She wrote alongside a clip of the moment:

“Something hit me today… it may have been for a storyline… it may have been fake. But I remember this moment like it was yesterday…. I actually teared up when I saw my daddy emerge in suit to walk me down the aisle – into a wrestling wring of all things. I actually got nervous and emotional, as if it were real… then he whispered to me ‘chill out, it’s a work.’ But for some reason, I still felt proud. Even Dixie Carter said something about it struck an emotional chord.”

Aw! So bittersweet!

Back in 2013, Brooke and professional wrestler Bully Ray got married in an episode of IMPACT Wrestling, and Hulk walked Brooke down the aisle in a bridal gown — though the moment was fully scripted.

Still, it’s particularly meaningful because Hulk REFUSED to attend and walk her down the aisle at her IRL wedding! She tied the knot to Steven Oleksy in 2022, and Steven told People this month that he recalled Hulk telling his daughter he “doesn’t do weddings or funerals anymore.” But then he got married a year later! WTF. Skipping his own daughter’s wedding? Ouch!

Reflecting on this, Brooke is finding comfort in the fact that, in a weird way, she did get to live out a version of this dream:

“So although I didn’t get to achieve this experience in real life unfortunately, I can try to fuse two happy memories into one – and make a happy ending of my own to hold on to… I can officially say. ‘My dad did walk me down the aisle one time…’ “

Gosh. That’s so sad. We’re sorry she didn’t get the real thing. But what a positive way to spin an unfortunate situation…

Watch the bittersweet moment (below):

Here’s the full segment:

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

