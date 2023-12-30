Brooke Hogan Secretly Got Married To Hockey Player Steven Oleksy LAST YEAR!

Brooke Hogan is a married woman now!

Sources close to the 35-year-old television personality revealed to TMZ Saturday that she secretly tied the knot with hockey player Steven Oleksy. And she did so over a year ago! The pair had a ceremony in Orlando, Florida, on June 8, 2022, and were the only ones at their ceremony. And there are even official wedding photos to prove it! Ch-ch-check out the beaming couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand (below):

Brooke Hogan Secretly Marries Pro Hockey Player in Private Ceremony | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/VahXFtrb7E — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2023

Related: Brooke Hogan Snubbed Hulk’s Third Wedding — Because Of Her ‘Personal Beliefs’??

She looks stunning! The outlet reported that Brooke and Steven had a reception for his side of the family in Michigan to celebrate. It is unknown if her loved ones had been involved in the celebration. Considering she did not attend her own father Hulk Hogan’s wedding in September, we doubt it! While addressing her absence, the singer did tell fans she created “some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.” So it is unlikely her family had joined the festivities!

As for the no-so-newlyweds? We don’t know much about the relationship between Brooke and Steven, including when they started dated. They have not publicly addressed the wedding, nor have photos of each other online. But TMZ claimed the professional hockey defenseman who played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins began dating her after they met through mutual friends.

Congratulations to Brooke and Steven! We wish them all the best! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below

[Image via Brooke Hogan/Instagram, Steven Olesky/Instagram]