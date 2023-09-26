Brooke Hogan Snubbed Hulk's Third Wedding -- Because Of Her 'Personal Beliefs'??

Hulk Hogan may be ready to start his “new life,” but it sounds like his daughter Brooke needs a bit more time to get on the same page.

As we reported on Monday, the WWE hall-of-famer tied the knot yet again, this time to a 45-year-old yoga instructor named Sky Daily. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in Clearwater, Florida on Friday, with only the closest of friends and family there to help celebrate. But it sounds like there was one Hogan missing — and she ain’t afraid to spill on why that is.

On Monday, Hulk’s oldest daughter Brooke took to Instagram to reveal she opted to not attend her dad’s third wedding, and that despite enjoying her “privacy,” she felt the need to address the situation — to avoid “assumptions” spiraling out of control. She wrote:

“As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

She continued:

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values.”

Hmmm… Maybe this has to do with the 70-year-old’s racist comments back in 2015 — despite Brooke defending him at the time. Maybe it’s gotten worse since then? Or there have been other incidents she won’t go public about?

She did, however, conclude Monday’s post with more support, saying about her troubled dad:

“I wish him well. ”

Inneresting…

Hulk married Brooke’s mom Linda in 1983, and the two also welcomed son Nick, 33. However, they divorced in 2009, and Hulk remarried with Jennifer McDaniel the following year. The two eventually filed for divorce in 2021.

Hulk shared on his IG page on Sunday that his “new life starts now” alongside a wedding video.

What do YOU make of Brooke’s absence from the nuptials, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

