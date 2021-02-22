Kim Kardashian Reportedly Felt Kanye West Refused To ‘Compromise’ In Their Marriage

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian finally took the plunge and filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday after nearly seven years of marriage. And as to be expected, it was reportedly still a difficult moment for the 40-year-old beauty mogul.

A source revealed to People on Monday that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent time with her famous family over the weekend to get some much-needed support while she handled the aftermath of their split. They said:

“Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce. She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn’t been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family.”

That same insider also confessed that the TV personality was grateful that “there is no drama” between her and her estranged husband, but still felt “disappointed” that the couple couldn’t make things work.

“Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.”

Now this doesn’t shock us too much as the pair had been teetering towards divorce since the summer — all reportedly due to the rapper’s scathing Twitter rants about the family amid a serious bipolar episode, an unsuccessful presidential run, and a long lonely stay in Wyoming. But for a while, it seemed like they were working through it. However, in January, it was revealed that Kim had reached out to high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, sparking divorce rumors once again.

As we previously reported, a source told E! News the SKIMS designer decided to drop the bomb last week because:

“Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time, but it’s just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.”

The insider added:

“Kim just wants it over.”

So far, the breakup has reportedly been “very amicable,” and Kim has been “doing OK” for the most part. The duo apparently aren’t contesting their prenup, and they’ve both already agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old musician reportedly “isn’t happy,” but “resigned to reality” since the momma filed the paperwork.

“He knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier. This is a somber day for him. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now.”

