Brooks Laich Makes Things Instagram Official With New Girlfriend During Hawaiian Vacation

Brooks Laich is taking his love to the ‘gram!

The former professional hockey player hasn’t been shy about praising his new girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, on Instagram. Last week he was there to cheer her on at the CrossFit Games (she’s an experienced champion and “the fittest woman in Iceland” in the years 2015 and 2016), and he shared several sweet snaps expressing his pride in his new lady.

But over the weekend, Julianne Hough’s ex-husband took things a step further by showing off their blossoming romance on the grid. Alongside a beautiful shot of the couple next to a pool on their Hawaiian vacation, the 38-year-old referenced Diamond Rio‘s 1991 country song, Meet in the Middle, writing:

“I’ll start walking your way, you start walking mine…”

Katrín also shared a snap with her man on the tropical vacay, depicting the two sipping from coconuts with the caption:

“Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine @brookslaich.”

In another IG post of the pair poolside, she joked:

“Brooks congratulating me on all my card game wins @brookslaich”

There’s no doubt that the Canadian is indeed congratulatory of her many successes. In one post from the CrossFit Games, he expressed:

“Ever since I met @katrintanja she’s always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night. … You continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night!”

And in another, he gushed:

“This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined. So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching – bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!”

No doubt the athlete was thrilled to have her BF by her side while competing. She commented on his post:

“THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well Thankful for you & the best support always always always. Lets do it again next year!! (#Games2022 ) xxx”

Seems like these two are totally perfect for each other. Glad that they’re enjoying some gorgeous down time together after the competition!

