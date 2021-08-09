Khloé Kardashian Shares 'Happiness' Quotes After Tristan Thompson Is Traded Back To Cali!

Happy news!

Khloé Kardashian is apparently feeling good now that her baby daddy is headed back to the West Coast! On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a series of optimistic quotes that seemed to hint at her emotions following the announcement that Tristan Thompson was traded to the Sacramento Kings after one year playing for the Boston Celtics.

Via the 37-year-old’s Instagram Story, she uploaded one inspirational message that read:

“Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”

A popular piece of advice written by Yung Pueblo also noted:

“Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the inner peace that comes with embracing change.”

A convenient thing to say now is that she’s no longer “craving for more” because all her wishes have come true! As Perezcious readers will recall, True Thompson‘s parents hit a rough patch when the basketball player was sent to the East Coast to play during the pandemic. After Tristan spent nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the trade to Bean Town was a big deal — but it caused conflict in the on-again-off-again couple’s love life.

In an episode of KUWTK that aired in June, the model admitted:

“I’m not opposed to Boston, but once you have kids, it’s different.”

Much of her hesitation had to do with the pair’s 3-year-old daughter. (Not to mention Tristian was also creating a big distance between his son Prince, 4, whom he shares with model Jordy Craig.) Discussing the difficulty of travel because of coronavirus, the TV personality added:

“True has her whole life in LA — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house. It’s COVID, so I can’t just take her to Boston and go find classes there. Everything’s shut down. I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do? Take her there to be in a condo there and stay inside some walls?”

In a smart decision looking back, Khloé never made the permanent cross country move. Unfortunately, the lovers did split, but not because of long-distance. Shortly after making it to Boston, Tristan was caught accused of cheating… again!

Now, the athlete will be much closer to home while playing at the Golden 1 Arena, which is a six-hour drive from Calabasas but only a 90-minute plane ride. Much better for making amends and being a present father figure to his kiddos!

Hopefully, this transition will make co-parenting easier, as well. KoKo has been open about the struggles of maintaining an amicable relationship with her ex through all their trials and tribulations, telling Jay Shetty in an episode of the On Purpose podcast in 2019:

“It’s hard. It’s not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

Such a good momma for putting her mini-me’s needs before her own! Though we know it’s easier said than done, especially with the tense history they share. Here’s to hoping a fresh start is on the horizon!! The Good American founder certainly seems to think so!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Glad Tristan is headed back home? Think the parents might be able to rekindle their spark, and if so, would that even be a good idea? Let us know how you’re feeling about this announcement and Khlo’s cryptic messages (below)!

