Three Ohio Brothers Die After Falling In Manure Pit On Family Farm

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Three brothers died on their family’s livestock farm in Ohio after falling into a manure pit.

According to Mercer County reports, on Tuesday, Todd Wuebker, 31, Brad Wuebker, 35, and Gary Wuebker, 37, were performing maintenance on a pump on their family’s land in St. Henry when they passed out from the fumes and fell into the manure pit.

The brothers’ mother called 911 around 12:30 p.m., prompting rescuers to find the men in the pit unconscious and unresponsive. After a 20 minute recovery attempt, first responders — including a dive team — were able to pull the trio out of the pit and rush them to the Mercer Health Hospital. But sadly, all three died at the facility from their injuries.

This is just another sad example of how dangerous agricultural work can be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 416 farmers and farm workers died from work-related injuries in 2017 alone.

Manure pits are particularly perilous. According to the National Agricultural Safety Database, fertilizer from manure pits can produce toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, methane, and ammonia. The NASD warns on its website:

“Always treat a pit as if it is a death trap and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and others if entry is necessary.”

Our hearts go out to these brothers’ loved ones, and we hope other farm workers learn from their fatal mistake.

[Image via WDTN]