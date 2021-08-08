Two Brothers Killed In Train Accident At Memorial Site For Third Brother Killed One Week Earlier In Similar Train Strike

A grieving family in Charlotte, North Carolina is mourning the loss of three sons in two unimaginable tragedies just one week apart — and all caused by the same event at the same location.

Early on Tuesday morning of this past week, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called out to a location in the south side of the city where two pedestrians had been struck by a LYNX Blue Line light rail train.

Related: ‘Night Court’ Actress Markie Post Passes Away At 70 After Brave Four-Year Battle With Cancer

Upon arrival at the scene near South Boulevard and Hebron Street, and investigation into the incident, officers determined that brothers Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29 years old, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, had died at the scene after being struck by the light rail train.

As tragic as that alone would have been, it turned out the brothers were at that location in the first place to mourn the death of their middle brother, 27-year-old Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was struck by another light rail train at that spot and died back on July 26.

In a press briefing about the tragic incident this past Wednesday, CMPD Sgt. Adam Jones (pictured in the inset, above) confirmed the men were “mourning the loss” of their middle brother by lighting candles at the track when they were unexpectedly struck and killed.

The police spokesman added:

“They had been memorializing their brother on the one-week anniversary of his death and they were conducting a memorial out by the site where he was killed. Unfortunately, the two brothers were also struck by a train while they were on foot and they both succumbed to their injuries pretty quickly. I cannot imagine losing three of your children — three of your siblings — within a week to such tragic circumstances.”

Unbelievable…

According to Sgt. Jones, based on their investigations into the double tragedy, the police believe “impairment was involved” in both fatal incidents.

Jones cautioned the public about that, saying:

“I’d like to stress to our citizens: Please, if you have been drinking, use a ride-share, have a designated driver, or stay where you are. If you have been drinking, please do not drive.”

Furthermore, according to investigators as reported by local media outlets in Charlotte, the light trail track’s safety mechanisms were apparently working properly at the time of both tragedies. Jones said investigators believe to the crossing arms and flashing lights that warn of an approaching train were operational throughout.

Still, what a terrible, terrible tragedy for this poor family to endure.

Here’s more from Jones’ briefing earlier this week:

Such an awful situation.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via WCNC/YouTube]