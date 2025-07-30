Bryan Kohberger Gets Rude In Unseen Idaho Police Bodycam Footage 3 Months Before The Murders -- He's SO Angry!

We didn’t get much of a peek into Bryan Kohberger‘s mind in the sentencing hearing — as he frustratingly chose to “respectfully decline” his right to speak on his own behalf.

But we’re learning more and more thanks to the dump of police information now that there isn’t a trial to protect. One bit of evidence that was going to be played at the trial? A previously unseen bodycam video showing a simple traffic stop.

Kohberger was pulled over on the Pullman-Moscow Highway — apparently doing the drive between Moscow, Idaho and his apartment in Pullman, Washington, a trip we know he made many times before the murders thanks to cell phone date. Notably he was driving his white Hyundai Elantra, the car that later helped police catch him.

This was back in August 2022, a full three months before the murders. We know he was frequenting the college town where Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin lived, possibly watching his victims from afar. (Maybe even befriending their dog.)

Latah County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Duke wrote in his report that he “stopped the vehicle for speeding, 42 mph in a 35 mph zone, confirmed patrolled speed at 29 mph”:

“Driver stated he was not aware of the speed limit. I noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt and he acknowledged that he was not. I cited him for the seatbelt and warned him for the speed.”

But that’s not the whole story. The Idaho Statesman got hold of the footage of the traffic stop, and Kohberger is really creepy in it, kind of coldly aggressive. That’s especially inappropriate given they’re talking about a $10 ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

After explaining the speed limit, the deputy notices Kohberger isn’t wearing his seatbelt and asks:

“Were you wearing your seatbelt when I stopped you?”

Kohberger tells him “No,” to which Duke responds affably, “That’s no good!” The grad student says:

“I’m just being honest with you.”

Duke responds, “Yeah, I appreciate that.” Then Kohberger gets cruel, jabbing at the sheriff’s deputy:

“You guys are ridiculous, absolutely no point to be honest. You have a radar.”

Kohberger is clearly upset he’s getting any kind of citation, asking him if he “usually” checks seatbelts — and asks what would have happened if he’d simply lied about it. He also is worried if it’s the kind of ticket that will show up on insurance, though the deputy tells him no, since it’s not a moving violation. Kohberger also didn’t want to give his phone number.

In hindsight, our guess is the $10 fine and five-minute hassle weren’t the issue — it was the idea there would be documentation he was there. We know he was planning for some time to commit at least one murder. And he was driving back and forth to the victims’ town, maybe to their house. Makes sense he wouldn’t want a record of that, right?

You can watch the whole stop — and get more sense of Kohberger’s icy demeanor — HERE.

