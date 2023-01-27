Idaho Murder House Noise Complaint Theory Debunked

The evidence thus far seems overwhelming that Bryan Kohberger is the man responsible for the shocking quadruple murder of four students at the University of Idaho in November.

Those following the case know roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally murdered on November 13. After six weeks of telling us nothing, the cops suddenly made their move, arresting Kohberger at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

We learned subsequently they had tons of evidence — his DNA on a knife sheath, blood at his apartment, his car was on video, a surviving roommate saw him… and his phone data showed he’d been in the same areas as the victims for months. It was this last fact, paired with the criminology grad student’s knowledge of police procedure, that birthed the latest theory about the killings.

See, we have all this evidence — but we still don’t have a motive. We don’t even know if or how Kohberger knew the undergrads. After all, he went to a completely different school, the University of Washington, and was at least seven years older. It appears from the cell phone data that he was stalking the girls. But how did he first see them? And what lengths did he go to?

So that’s where the theory comes in. We know the undergrads’ house on King Road in Moscow was a well-known party house. And the roommates got multiple noise complaints for parties, up to about two months before the killings. Police have recently released their bodycam footage of Kaylee and Xana addressing the complaints. So what’s the theory? Some internet sleuths have wondered if Bryan was the one calling in the noise complaints, perhaps in order to check police response time.

It’s an interesting thought — but apparently with no basis in reality. According to Fox News Digital, two of the people making noise complaints are identified in the police reports. They both live on Walenta Drive, the road behind the house. That means they really were just neighbors upset about the noise coming from the backyard. The third does not list a complainant, but the officer does specify it’s a neighbor.

More importantly the police have a public list of everyone who has requested the reports. Kohberger wouldn’t be able to get any info about the reports, the bodycam footage, anything, without appearing on that list.

Yes, not everything is a clue. Sometimes a noise complaint is exactly what it seems like. The question still remains as to whether, with so many partygoers coming and going, Kohberger was able to access the house previously. But we imagine that will be easy to prove with all the data authorities have now. But we may have to wait for the trial to learn more…

