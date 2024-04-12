The True Story Of OJ Simpson & Kris Jenner's Night In A Hot Tub?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

OK, so obviously there’s been rumors about O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner for years. The big reason is, of course, folks think The Juice is Khloé Kardashian‘s dad. We’ve discussed the conspiracy theories countless times — and everyone’s denials.

But there’s more reason to believe these two had an affair than paternity theories. There’s also the claims made by O.J.’s former business manager. Norman Pardo says his pal not only confessed to having sex with longtime friend Robert Kardashian‘s wife, he BRAGGED about it!

Look, we have no idea if any of this is true, whether Pardo’s word can be trusted, whether O.J.’s could… but we’re not going to pretend we’ve never heard this hot goss. So if you’re interested in the reason everyone believes O.J. and Kris hooked up one time in a hot tub, here we go…

Back in 2019 Pardo was looking to make a buck off his connection to the disgraced footballer. He made a documentary called Who Killed Nicole? — mostly a collection of his own private footage and personal anecdotes about his infamous client. He says in 2003 — eight years after being acquitted of Nicole’s murder — O.J. was riding with him in a limo to a paid appearance at a nightclub in Atlanta. He must have been in a particularly boastful mood, as Pardo says he told him the whole story of the time he not only cheated on Nicole Simpson and betrayed his friend Robert — he injured Kris in the process!

The story goes, the two couples were on vacation together, all hanging out in a hot tub — until at some point in the night both Robert and Nicole had retired to bed. This was around 1990. O.J. would have been about 44, Kris about 36. O.J. allegedly told Pardo over two decades later he seduced Kris by simply showing her the size of his manhood. In a clip first obtained by Page Six, Pardo recalled:

“O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f**ked that B until I broke her.'”

Classy as always. Pardo claims to have been outraged, naturally, saying, “That was as messed up as you can possibly get.” Of course, he also said O.J. often “objectified” women and “had a thing about being the dominant male” — and it didn’t stop him from working with him for years. And it didn’t keep him from listening because there’s more.

O.J.’s terminology about breaking Kris wasn’t just being colorful. He really meant his penis was so big it damaged her. He claims in the doc O.J. told him “they had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning.” The pain was apparently that awful she felt she needed emergency care — but first went to O.J., presumably hoping to keep this secret from her husband. Pardo continued:

“She came to [O.J.’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’ He said, ‘No. Have Rob do it.'”

Obviously the illicit incident didn’t stay a secret for more than a couple hours then? Pardo says he believes it led to the breakup of both marriages:

“From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had.”

The timing does add up if these were slow demises. Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, O.J. and Nicole split in 1992. What happened after that is, well, going to be a matter for legal debate forever, we expect.

But look, obviously there’s no proof this hot tub incident ever happened. Kris has always denied it, telling In Touch magazine many years ago:

“This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with OJ Simpson.”

And in public at least O.J. also denied the affair. In his interview just a few years back on the Full Send podcast his denial came in the form shade as he said:

“You know, people have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice, but you know, I was dating supermodels.”

Class as always… But there’s more reason to doubt it ever happened…

On Friday author Jerry Oppenheimer wrote for DailyMail.com about how he found NO evidence of the affair or the hospital trip in all his research:

“In my 2017 book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, I interviewed hundreds of sources, among them Robert Kardashian’s brother, other Kardashian relatives and close friends and associates of Robert and Kris dating back to their childhoods to the present and none of them ever mentioned the hot tub scenario, or seemed to know about it.”

He did back up the womanizing claims, though no one really ever denied those we guess. Oppenheimer adds, however, that Kris was more of a wingman for O.J. than a conquest. And the girls she helped him get were YOUNG!

“OJ would have Kris call a girl’s telephone number and, if a parent answered, pretend to be a girlfriend and, for instance, ask to ‘speak to Jennifer’.”

Oppenheimer says Kris told him she did this because “the white girl was very young and OJ didn’t want her parents, who might answer the call, to hear his older, masculine, black voice.” ICK!

Why would she help him cheat with young girls like that? Well, the author says Kris wasn’t exactly into the whole fidelity thing either. A friend of Robert’s named Joni Migdal told the writer:

“She cheated on him… she believed he cheated her out of life — that she married him when she was young and that she never had a chance to go out and be herself.”

Well, that at least we know is true. Kris admitted to cheating, telling Khloé in an episode of The Kardashians just last year:

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions… I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad… And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else and I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.”

OK, so they were both cheaters. And these two cheaters never, not even once, cheated with one another? And the story O.J. allegedly told about the encounter, that was a lie, too? We guess we’ll never know for sure.

But again, that’s the story that’s out there. Decide for yourselves we guess!

