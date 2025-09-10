MORE College Students Say Bryan Kohberger Stalked Them Before Idaho Murders!

Bryan Koherberger wasn’t only stalking the four University of Idaho students before he brutally murdered them almost three years ago! It turns out he also watched two other female college students while attending Washington State University!

According to copies of their interview obtained by People on Tuesday, the two women told the Idaho State Police the former criminology student visited them “daily” at their work. That’s how it started, and the situation became increasingly concerning when he began to show up at their homes unexpectedly.

The first woman, who worked at the Washington State University bookstore, said Kohberger “seemed very used to being put off by women.” The 30-year-old teacher’s assistant had many complaints about his “rude and belittling behavior toward women,” as well as for making them feel “uncomfortable,” and “discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature.” So yeah, he was used to it.

A few months before the Idaho murders, in August or September of 2022, she claimed to police that “she was home alone one night, changing in her room, and someone knocked on her window.” She called her husband, and the person ran away. That wasn’t the end of the nightmare, though. It happened again. The report said:

“Another time, after she had started working she heard someone moving around on her porch at approximately 7:00 in the evening. Her husband came home again and saw a white car leaving the area.”

The report doesn’t specify the kind of car it was, but we know that Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra. Could it have been his vehicle leaving her home? The woman seemingly thinks so.

She also shared that it seemed the convicted killer researched her because he knew personal information about her that she had never told him before — like her name. According to the woman, he once came into her work and asked for her by name. However, she told police she was “certain she never told Kohberger her name, and she doesn’t wear a name tag.” Kohberger even knew “what hours she worked and made remarks about her hours,” per the report.

And she wasn’t the only victim of his stalking! Another female student worked with Kohberger in the criminology department, but was an undergraduate. He tried to pursue her, but she told cops she rejected his advances, telling him she was a lesbian. However, that didn’t stop him. Kohberger continued to seek her out at work “almost daily.” The report noted that she said:

“She was not the first person to have problems with Kohberger.”

One night, she recalled, she was working late and spotted him “walking outside as she was locking up.” And what happened next will send chills up your spine. The woman alleged:

“Kohberger made eye contact with her when she looked out, which seemed strange because you would have to be looking directly at the window where she worked to make eye contact.”

When she was about to lock up, she ran and hid in the bathroom because she saw Kohberger enter the building and wanted to avoid him. Smart move! Another day, she received a call from a neighbor who said they “saw someone very close outside her window and to make sure to lock the door.” The woman found out soon after that “she lived fairly close to Kohberger.”

His classmate also told police she felt someone outside her window and discovered “snow footprints leading to the back window of her apartment.” She noticed “whoever had left the footprints had backtracked within the tracks.” The woman added that another student had heard someone trying to open the door of their home a few weeks before that incident.

A professor warned Kohberger would be “harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing” students if he ever became a professor in the future. But it looks like he was already doing it to several women — not just Kaylee Goncalves before he killed Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and her.

