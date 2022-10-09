Charlie Puth Opens Up About His Experiences At Ellen DeGeneres’ Label After Greyson Chance Slammed Her For Being ‘Manipulative’

Shortly after Greyson Chance slammed Ellen DeGeneres for being “manipulative,” Charlie Puth is opening up about his own experiences at the former television host’s music label.

In case you missed it, Greyson recently did an interview with Rolling Stone where he said he “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her.” Ellen had signed the singer to her label eleveneleven in 2010 after a video of him performing Lady GaGa’s Paparazzi went viral online.

But instead of being a dream come true for Greyson, the experience actually had been a nightmare. He claimed the 64-year-old “became domineering and way too controlling” with every aspect of his career before “completely” abandoning him once his music under performed:

“I couldn’t get ahold of her. Couldn’t talk to her. Whenever I would come on the show, it was such a fake smile. She wouldn’t even ask, ‘How are you doing? How are you holding up?’ It was just like, ‘Here’s what we’re going to talk about. We’ll see you on there.'”



Now, Charlie has addressed those allegations. As you may recall, the 30-year-old singer first rose to fame after a YouTube video of him singing Someone Like You by Adele with Emily Luther went viral in 2011. The two ended up singing the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and were signed to her record label. However, a year later, Charlie left eleveneleven. Why is that? Well, it sounds like he also had been ghosted by Ellen and her label like Greyson!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published on Saturday, he shared that he often felt abandoned by Ellen’s label shortly after signing with them. And while Charlie did not have an issue with the Finding Nemo star, he did have a problem with the team running eleveneleven. Charlie explained:

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson. But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but form a collective… All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”

While Ellen did not respond to the claims, a source close to her team told Rolling Stone that they don’t remember this happening. Charlie also mentioned to the magazine that he never brought these issues up with Ellen and never dealt with any toxicity from her:

“People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.”

