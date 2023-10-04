Caitlyn Jenner Is No Longer On Speaking Terms With Ex Kris Jenner!

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner don’t talk anymore!

During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, the 73-year-old reality star got candid about where she stands with the momager years after divorce. And unsurprisingly, Caitlyn revealed they “really never talk” now. She explained:

“It’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

Related: Caitlyn Walking Back On Comment About Kim’s Rise To Fame Being ‘Calculated’

Oof. The likelihood of the former couple getting back on speaking terms is slim since the Olympian chose to participate in the upcoming three-part documentary series House Of Kardashian. Before its release, Caitlyn’s comments from the docu-series already made waves as she called Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame “calculated”. Although she claimed that she never meant it as a “diss,” it sure came across that way to fans!

When asked about why she took part in the series on This Morning, Caitlyn insisted she wanted to defend the family:

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

Hmm. Will the KarJenners feel Caitlyn had their back in this doc? We’re definitely curious to see how they’ll respond to the doc! You can watch the interview (below):

Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, This Morning/YouTube]