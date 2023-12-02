California Father Arrested After Allegedly Helping 16-Year-Old Daughter Sell Her Nude Pictures Online

A father in California was arrested after allegedly helping his own underage daughter sell nude pictures of herself online.

According to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook earlier this week, in August, their sex crimes division and high-tech crimes unit started an investigation into a 16-year-old girl they believed had been selling naked photos online in exchange for money. The sheriff’s office stated:

“The female in question also had a very well known online presence on a variety of social media platforms. Detectives ultimately discovered that the female in question was in fact selling illegal content online, and grossed approximately forty thousand dollars.”

But when investigators further looked into the situation, what they discovered was horrific. They soon found out that her father, Scott Davis, not only knew what his daughter was doing online, but he was “complicit” in obtaining the $40,000 profits from the sales of the nude images. What the f**k?! The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said this led them to execute a search warrant at the dad’s home on November 15.

Based on what they found from their search, police ended up taking him into custody. He now faces several felony charges. Per Fox News, sheriff’s department records noted Davis faces two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of human trafficking of a minor, one count of procuring a minor for a sex act, one count of pimping for a prostitute over 16, and one count of intimidation in using a minor for obscene matter.

Per the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, his charges of child sex trafficking when it comes to teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 could result in a minimum of ten years to life in prison. He is currently being held on $4 million bail. It’s unknown when Davis will appear in court or if he has retained an attorney.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing, with police asking anyone with “any information regarding this case please contact Detective Macres at [email protected] or (530) 957-5227.” You can read more details on the case (below):

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

