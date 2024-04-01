Actor Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked By Homeless Man With A ROCK While Jogging In NYC!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Michael Stuhlbarg got a lot more than he bargained for when he stepped out for some exercise over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Call Me By Your Name star was on a jog in NYC when a homeless man hit him in the back of the neck with a rock, according to law enforcement sources via Page Six. Holy s**t!

According to the outlet, Michael chased after the assailant on foot before he was eventually apprehended by New York Police Department officials outside of the Russian Consulate. He was identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel and was taken into custody and charged with assault. The Dopesick star apparently declined medical attention, but did suffer an abrasion from the incident, according to the outlet.

We’re so glad he’s okay, but we hope he takes it easy for a few days and goes to the doctor if anything starts to feel weird or extra painful! According to the outlet, Israel has three prior arrests on his record — all of which occurred in January of 2022. Two were for assault and one was for robbery.

Here’s hoping everything turns out OK and the system does its job for Stahlbarg — and for Israel with his unfathomable living situation and whatever other problems. Ugh.

