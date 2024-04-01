Princess Catherine's Cancer Announcement Video Flagged By Photo Agency Amid Photoshop Controversy!

Uh-oh! Now photo agencies are casting doubt over Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis video!

Last month, Kate Middleton finally revealed the truth about what has been going on with her health-wise, announcing that she has cancer in a video filmed by BBC Studios two days before its release. But now Getty Images has flagged it! The media company has added an editor’s note alongside the footage on their website, declaring:

“This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

WTF??

Related: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘Very Upset’ With King Charles Right Now

Considering this is the same thing that many photo agencies said about the family portrait the Princess of Wales admittedly edited and posted for UK Mother’s Day, which quickly sparked a massive photoshop controversy amid her surgery recovery, this was obviously alarming for concerned anglophiles! It’s also not great considering there are still so many internet sleuths who aren’t convinced the video was real! Is Getty one of those conspiracy theorists now, too??

Insisting that this wasn’t meant to raise any red flags, the company told E! News on Monday that it “includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations.” Hmm…

It might be standard practice for them, but it goes to show that Kensington Palace really is no longer a trusted source! And, unfortunately, this is likely only going to spur on more rumors about whether this video was real or not. Kate better attend a public royal event as soon as she can to finally put all this controversy to rest!!

Thoughts? Do you think it’s weird that the editor’s note was slapped on the clip when Getty came across it? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]