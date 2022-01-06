Benji Madden Gushes Over Wife Cameron Diaz In Moving 7th Anniversary Post!

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are the real deal.

There was never any doubt, especially when the Charlie’s Angels star retired from Hollywood because she preferred family life to set life. But whenever the Good Charlotte guitarist posts a beautiful tribute to his wife, we’re reminded all over again how much this low-profile couple loves each other.

On Wednesday, the musician commemorated their seventh wedding anniversary the same way he did for Cameron’s birthday and Mother’s Day — with some original artwork and a heartfelt message. He wrote on Instagram:

“Today 7 years married Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you! .”

Aww! So incredibly sweet.

The post was met with an outpouring of love, including from Benji’s brother and bandmate Joel Madden, who commented:

“Y’all r the Goats “

Cam herself even said:

The actress and the rocker — who welcomed their first child, Raddix, back in 2020 — first started dating back in May 2014, and were married less than a year later. But as Cameron revealed in September 2021, she knew he was “The One” right away:

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’ But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Ohhh, you. You, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life.'”

So heartwarming. Happy anniversary to Cameron and Benji! Wishing them many more years of joy and love ahead!

