Cameron Diaz Uses THIS Dieting Secret To Maintain Her Ageless Hollywood Figure!

Cameron Diaz has been a Hollywood bombshell ever since she first appeared alongside Jim Carrey in 1994’s The Mask and has managed to maintain her iconic look in all the years since! But how exactly has she done it, especially now given that she is retired from acting and approaching 50 years old this summer?

The Charlie’s Angels star recently sat down with bestie Gwyneth Paltrow for the GOOP Podcast where she revealed intermittent fasting is responsible for keeping her body where she wants it to be:

“It’s worth it – it helps you stay mindful about what you’re putting in your body.”

The Shrek star became a mother in late 2019 when she and husband Benji Madden welcomed their daughter, Raddix. While on the topic of motherhood and how it factors into dieting, Diaz explained she tries to cut back on calories when she can:

“I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?”

Cameron further explained how the self-discipline that comes from intermittent fasting transfers to other areas of her life as well:

“Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present in the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

When asked what some she believes to be some basic wellness tenants for fast results, Cameron had to say:

“I think it’s about elimination, really. It’s not what you do, it’s what you don’t do.”

Hmmm, we’re listening, Cameron!

“So like, you know, if you eat a lot of sugar, if that’s one of your vices and that’s one of the things that you do, and you’re, you know, you do it and you always regret it, you know, find what it will take for you to not have to satisfy that craving of sugar because it really is an imbalance in the body and the gut when you find yourself up against an absurd crazy craving for something and you can’t stop yourself.”

She continued:

“At that point it’s not you, it’s all the microbes in your body controlling your brain and making you eat it. We know this by science now, that these microbes exist and they do have a direct line to our brain and they influence our behavior.”

Science is so cool! And also gross…

The There’s Something About Mary star seems to be in a really healthy place as she approaches her 50th year, and is really prioritizing her overall wellness:

“I’m almost 50 and I am at that point where it matters, like everything matters now.”

Can you believe Cameron is nearly 50?! Could have fooled us!

What do you think about intermittent fasting, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

