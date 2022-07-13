Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Have Baby Fever! Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Having A 2nd Child!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are ready for round 2 when it comes to babies!

An insider revealed in an Us Weekly article posted Wednesday that Cameron and Benji are actively trying to figure out their next move in the baby department:

“Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now. Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.”

We love that!

The couple welcomed their first daughter Raddix Madden back in December 2019 via surrogate, and at the time an insider told Us Weekly that they had been trying for a number of years to begin their family together, claiming:

“They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

It sounds like they’re both over the moon about their little girl!

The insider added that if the two do go through with having their second child, they’d be excited for a boy:

“They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby. The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

So it sounds like surrogacy wasn’t their first choice, but they ended up being very satisfied with it!

As for Cameron’s journey into motherhood, she explained last year on the SiriusXM radio show Quarantined With Bruce that it’s been the “most fulfilling” role of her life to date. She added:

“I waited for this… so I didn’t have any distractions.”

That sounds like a very responsible way to go about, oh you know, bringing a new life into this world that will be completely dependent on you for years! We like where your mind is at, Cam.

She continued to open up more about the “distractions” that would have taken her time away from her child, explaining:

“Where I’m at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I wouldn’t have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life. I feel for so many mothers who can’t, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village.”

The actress has been on a 9 year acting break since her last role in 2014’s Annie, but recently signed on to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action – what an extremely fitting title!

We’re sure that she’d want to give her second child the same time and energy that she gave Raddix, so maybe she’s just trying to crank out one more movie before her hands are full again. Whatever she does, we’re always #TeamCameron!

