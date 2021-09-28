Cameron Diaz KNEW Benji Madden Was Endgame From The First Moment She Saw Him -- SWOON!

Maybe love at first sight is real after all!

We already knew that the romance between Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden is as real as it gets. After all, she retired from Hollywood, but seems happier than ever with her man and their baby daughter, Raddix. And then there are all of the sweet tributes the musician has shared about his wife on Instagram.

So we knew they were totally solid as a couple — but what we didn’t know is just how early the Charlie’s Angels alum realized Benji was “The One.” On an episode of Anna Faris’s podcast Unqualified, she recalled meeting the Good Charlotte frontman for the first time. She shared:

“I met [my husband] through my now sister-in-law [Nicole Richie] and brother-in-law [Joel Madden], I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.”

Upon seeing her future baby daddy across the room, she said:

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'”

Her business partner Katherine Power interjected:

“Which is funny because you saw his twin brother.”

But despite the STRONG physical resemblance between the Madden bros, the 49-year-old clarified:

“It wasn’t the same. They’re not the same, they’re so different. Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.”

Returning to that fateful moment, she explained:

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’ But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Ohhh, you. You, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life.'”

OMG, so romantic!

From there, the rest is history: the couple was engaged after just seven months of dating, and tied the knot shortly after in January 2015. Five years later, they welcomed their daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and they’ve been enjoying this new chapter to the fullest ever since!

In fact, when reflecting on motherhood with Kevin Hart on his Peacock show, the former actress admitted:

“Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

Ugh, Cameron and Benji’s love story always makes us swoon! We’re so glad they found each other. And clearly,the one-time A-lister was right when she noticed how special he was all those years ago!

