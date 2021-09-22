Nicole Richie’s Birthday Candles Set Her On FIRE!!! WATCH!

This is a birthday wish gone TERRIBLY wrong!

Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th on Tuesday, and it was a real barn burner — well, SOMETHING burned! The reality star shared a hilarious (and terrifying!) clip from her b-day bash that captured the moment things went off the rails in the most shocking way.

In the video, the bday girl innocently leaned over her cake to blow out the candles. But when she did, both sides of her hair caught on fire!!! The clip cut off as Nicole began screaming (luckily, they sound more like screams of shock than pain!) and one side of the flames really began catching on.

The fashion designer had a sense of humor about the situation, as always. She shared it to her Instagram (below) with the caption:

“Well… so far 40 is “

Related: Prince Harry Gets Royal Birthday Wishes AND A Time Mag Cover!

Friends and fans alike were astounded by the frightening flames, expressing equal parts concern and birthday well-wishes. Brother-in-law Benji Madden commented:

“Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always stay lit “

Katy Perry exclaimed:

“WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG”

Meanwhile, her Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton wrote:

“OMFG Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your [sic] ok! love youuuuu”

Husband Joel Madden had the best reaction of all, though, joking:

“That’s hot”

LOLz!

What a way to ring in a new year! Glad you’re okay, Nicole — and happy belated!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Nicole Richie/Instagram]