Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Container Park, which has one of the coolest and biggest playgrounds ever. Plus, it's shaded AND has water mist stations. Important for the desert heat! We ventured to the historic Golden Nugget and were so impressed by the hotel! They have TWO ginormous fish tanks! And, we capped off a great day by going to see the The Jabbawockeez's show at the MGM Grand! Our little dancing queen, Mia, could not sit down! She was feeling it so much! We've got some great moments from their residency here!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie’s Birthday Candles Set Her On FIRE!!! WATCH!

nicole richie : accidentally set herself on fire with birthday candles

This is a birthday wish gone TERRIBLY wrong!

Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th on Tuesday, and it was a real barn burner — well, SOMETHING burned! The reality star shared a hilarious (and terrifying!) clip from her b-day bash that captured the moment things went off the rails in the most shocking way.

In the video, the bday girl innocently leaned over her cake to blow out the candles. But when she did, both sides of her hair caught on fire!!! The clip cut off as Nicole began screaming (luckily, they sound more like screams of shock than pain!) and one side of the flames really began catching on.

The fashion designer had a sense of humor about the situation, as always. She shared it to her Instagram (below) with the caption:

“Well… so far 40 is

Related: Prince Harry Gets Royal Birthday Wishes AND A Time Mag Cover!

Friends and fans alike were astounded by the frightening flames, expressing equal parts concern and birthday well-wishes. Brother-in-law Benji Madden commented:

“Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always stay lit

Katy Perry exclaimed:

“WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG”

Meanwhile, her Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton wrote:

“OMFG Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your [sic] ok! love youuuuu”

Husband Joel Madden had the best reaction of all, though, joking:

“That’s hot”

LOLz!

What a way to ring in a new year! Glad you’re okay, Nicole — and happy belated!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Nicole Richie/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 22, 2021 08:03am PDT

Share This