Camila Cabello Gets A Neck Tattoo -- And It's All To Honor 'Mother Nature'!

Just two years after her first tattoo, Camila Cabello is already getting her neck inked!

On Sunday, the Havana singer debuted a brand new tattoo in honor of “Mother Nature.” Inspired by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer‘s 2013 nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass, the musician showed off a “tiny sweetgrass braid,” as described by tattoo artist Kane Navasard, that she got permanently etched — on her neck!

To introduce the new body art to the world, the singer shared a line from Robin’s book, writing on Instagram:

“The word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos,’ the word for home.”

The 24-year-old then described what the tat means to her, continuing:

“This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I’d never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. ‘All flourishing is mutual.’”

How inspirational! And as neck tattoos go, it’s pretty small and out-of-the-way.

Kane, who worked with the Fifth Harmony alum on her first tattoo in November 2019, also reflected on the neck design, sharing a black-and-white photo to his page while calling the performer a “sweetheart” (below). Check it out!

