Travis Scott Issues Mass Refund To All Astroworld Attendees & Cancels Future Shows Because He's 'Too Distraught To Play'

Travis Scott is putting his performance schedule on pause for the time being — and it’s definitely the right move.

The 30-year-old rapper had been scheduled to perform on Saturday, November 13 at the Day N Vegas Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Sin City, but according to new reports out Monday morning, he will no longer be doing so.

According to Variety, Kylie Jenner‘s partner will no longer be making his headlining appearance at this coming weekend’s much-anticipated festival in the southern Nevada desert. This follows the horrific tragedy that occurred this past Friday night at Scott’s own Astroworld Festival, where eight people died after an apparent crowd surge situation during his performance.

A source who confirmed the cancellation with the outlet also informed them that Scott was “too distraught to play” following the terrible tragedy. He had previously spoken out about the eight deaths in an emotional video posted on his social media accounts over the weekend.

Furthermore, the same outlet reports the Houston-born rapper has decided to “provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld” in light of the events that took place on Friday night, and the subsequent cancellation of the rest of the weekend’s performances.

Scott is not the first artist who was there to alter their plans following the tragedy. And while the embattled rapper is already facing major legal repercussions for the incident, it’s at least something that he seems eager to do right by Astroworld Festival attendees with both the cancellation and refund.

