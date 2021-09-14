Got A Tip?

Met Gala

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Show Off Sexy Abs At Met Gala 2021

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at 2021 Met Gala

PURPLE IS HER COLOR!!

Camila Cabello is an absolute vision in this regal yet modern Michael Kors number (see below)!

We mean, when does she ever NOT look good, right? The woman is a walking goddess of beauty, and frankly we’re all just lucky to be existing at the same time as her.

Luckiest of all, of course, would be her beau Shawn Mendes, who isn’t lookin’ too bad himself!

Also in Kors, the pop singer is serving major BODY with those abs! Damn!

See ’em for yourself (below)!

 

[Image via Avalon/WENN.]

Sep 13, 2021 18:17pm PDT

