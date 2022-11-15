Candace Cameron Bure Doesn't Want Christmas Movies To Feature LGBTQ Love Stories -- 'Keep Traditional Marriage At The Core'

Candace Cameron Bure wants to put the “Christ” back in Christmas — and she’s saying the quiet part out loud with this one.

The Full House alum spoke to WSJ. Magazine about her festive career on Monday. Of course, the former child star is a made-for-TV-movie mainstay, having carved out a notable niche in the holiday world. Over the past decade, she’s starred in nearly three dozen films — 10 of which were Christmas-themed — for the Hallmark Channel.

But earlier this year, she left her legendary gig for a new beginning with rival startup network Great American Family. And it sounds like her faith was a big reason why she made the transition.

Bure drew some ire with these new comments to the online mag about her Christmas-y work. She didn’t call out her April departure from Hallmark specifically, but the 46-year-old did hint at what was behind the move. Explaining how the departure of former CEO Bill Abbott and others impacted the network, she said:

“It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.”

Seems innocuous enough, right? Leadership changes happen, stars move on, blah, blah, blah. So what? But the Fuller House star also said THIS about choosing to move over to Hallmark’s new rival:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Ummm…??

We know what that means. Traditional marriage? In 2022?! Really, girl?? As if there aren’t any LGBTQ+ love stories worth telling in a family way?? She went all in on that Jesus-centric vibe, too. Elsewhere in the interview, Bure added she’s inspired by how the Great American Family leadership group is full of “Christians that love the Lord”:

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Yikes!!

The mag also interviewed the one-time Hallmark CEO Abbott about his departure and move over to lead Great American Family. He denied the new network would only feature “traditional marriage” stories, but did deliver this jaw-dropping comment:

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘yes, this’ or ‘no, we’ll never go here.'”

Uh, what?! Being gay or queer isn’t a “trend,” Bill. WTF?? How out of touch are these people?!

Immediately, other celebs picked up on Candace’s eyebrow-raising commentary. In particular, former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton was in no mood to f**k around! The Total Request Live alum called Candace a “bigot,” and condemned the prejudicial comments via Twitter (below):

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Burton spoke up about Abbott’s “aware of the trends” comment, as well.

In a separate tweet, she slammed the Great American Family exec as “openly admitting their bigotry.” She also added that she supposedly called the whole thing out back in the day at Hallmark:

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s**t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGTBQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Wow!

Not a great look from Bure and her new production peers. BTW, you can read her whole interview HERE. What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Share your reactions down in the comments (below)…

