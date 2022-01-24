JoJo Siwa Shares AMAZING, MUST-READ Message On First Anniversary Of Coming Out!

It has officially been one year since JoJo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and she’s feeling SO proud of herself!

On Sunday, the Nickelodeon star took a moment to reflect on the crazy year she’s had since opening up about her sexuality by reposting the photo she used to first confirm the news last year — which saw her pose in a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” (inset, above). On Instagram, she reflected:

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you’… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world ”

Awww!

The 18-year-old, whose millions of followers tend to be on the younger side, also addressed the backlash among the more conservative members of her fanbase — and explained why her job as a role model made it crucial that she be her authentic self:

“I also get asked a lot ‘your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay’…. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share ”

The Dancing With The Stars runner-up concluded with a powerful message for everyone, insisting:

“please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all ”

So sweet!

Take a look at JoJo’s full post, including a highlight reel of last year (below).

As Perezcious readers know, Siwa came out amid a relationship with Kylie Prew. The two broke up in October, but have remained friendly. Despite suffering a bit of heartbreak, it’s clear JoJo is so happy about living authentically!

Thoughts?

