JoJo Siwa Puts Nickelodeon Bosses On Blast, Says They Won’t Let Her Play New Songs On Tour

JoJo Siwa is biting the hand that feeds and taking a stand against Nickelodeon!

On Tuesday night, the 18-year-old television personality took to Twitter to call out the network for preventing her from incorporating new music from her recent project, The J Team, into the upcoming D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

Starting in January 2022, the Dance Moms alum is reportedly expected to perform tracks from the 2018 album D.R.E.A.M: The Music and the 2019 album Celebrate, but Siwa also wants to include songs from the new movie into the show as well. However, Nickelodeon supposedly has not been supportive of that decision. She tweeted:

“I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

She then added in a scathing follow-up tweet:

​​”There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

It is unclear why Nickelodeon, who produced The J Team, would not want her performing numbers from it — especially since it seems like a great (and obvious) opportunity to promote the film and potentially gain more streams. Granted, she is most likely still tethered to a contract from the network, who possibly wants to maintain the same tour since it was already delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you didn’t know, the show only completed one date in their second run in the United States after returning from the international concerts before the pandemic shut the world down. So a sudden change in the lineup could potentially alter the entire show, making it kind of unfair to those who saw the original set when it initially launched in 2019. On the other hand, there is also the fact that Nickelodeon possibly wants to organize a whole new tour centered around the movie because, you know, more money.

Who knows how they came to the decision?

But it is definitely frustrating for an artist not to have creative control over their own work. The dancer continued speaking out against Nickelodeon on Wednesday, writing:

“I want my concert to be the BEST it can possibly be, and I want to perform the songs that YOU have been waiting to hear for 2 years. Having the music from my movie in my show is important to me, I wish it was important to Nickelodeon. Remember I’m a human, not just a brand.”

As of right now, the corporation has not responded to JoJo’s claims. Here’s hoping that she will be able to perform her music the way she wants to in the future! Do YOU hope JoJo performs her songs from The J Team on the upcoming tour? Do you plan on seeing her live? Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments (below).

