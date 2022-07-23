Kid Cudi Storms Off Stage After Being Pelted With Water Bottles During Rolling Loud Set As Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance

Kid Cudi might regret replacing his frenemy Kanye West as the headliner at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this week.

The popular music festival kicked off on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, with some of the biggest names in the business taking the stage. And of course, the first day wasn’t without major drama! Cudi was in the middle of the song REVOFEV during his headlining set at the show when he had to suddenly stop to yell at the crowd for pelting him with water bottles. And boy, the rapper did not hold back, warning the audience that he would storm off the stage if something else was thrown at him. He shouted in a video captured on social media:

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if ya’ll throw one more f**king thing up here I will leave. I will leave right now. Throw one more f**king thing on this stage and I will walk off. I’m not f**king playing. I’m not f**king playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f**king leave. If I get hit with one more f**king thing … if I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

Almost immediately, someone from the crowd hurled another bottle at the side of his head, which resulted in Cudi turning around and walking away. While some fans sounded disappointed and booed him, others did not seem to care and resorted to just throwing even more objects at the stage. Seriously?! Some people even started chanting Kanye’s name!

They hit Cudi's face with a bottle… pic.twitter.com/CyQh0s71EM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

This is where things took a strange turn…

Soon after the incident, Lil Durk took the stage and brought out a special guest. Who was that? None other than Ye! Soooo he could not headline the festival at the last minute, but could make a surprise appearance? Seriously?! The duo performed Cardi B’s new song Hot S**t, which they are both featured on, as well as the 45-year-old artist’s track Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1, which notably features vocals from Cudi.

No doubt that is Kanye throwing some major shade! And it would not exactly surprise us if that was the case either since the pair had a very public falling out earlier this year. As you may recall, the Yeezy designer slammed Cudi for being friends with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post:

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

The 38-year-old then fired back on social media, accusing Kanye of lying and calling him a “dinosaur.” He wrote on Twitter at one point:

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.

So it is safe to say after what transpired on Friday that they are still not on good terms! But in all seriousness, throwing objects at Cudi during his performance was not only extremely rude but also dangerous. He or someone else in the crowd could have been seriously injured just because some attendees decided they wanted to be d**ks and ruin the experience since Kanye wasn’t the one performing at the time. It is just not cool at all…

