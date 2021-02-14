2-Year-Old Dies After Being Thrown From Car During Horrific Multi-Vehicle Crash In Texas

We can’t even begin to imagine what it must be like for a family to go through something like this.

A 2-year-old girl in Houston, Texas is dead after she was ejected from a car during a multi-vehicle crash that occurred after a truck allegedly ran a red light.

The fatal accident took place around 3:15 p.m. on US Highway 290 near Bingle Road in the south Texas city. According to local police reports, a Ford truck appears to have run a red light, crashing into the side of a Toyota minivan. That van then in turn crashed into another car, according to Sean Teare, the chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Per a news report first published by KTRK, the truck made an “egregious red light run” and smashed directly into the minivan, which was being driven by a mother and was carrying her two children. The youngest passenger in that minivan — the aforementioned 2-year-old girl — was tragically “ejected” from the vehicle.

The toddler was quickly taken to a hospital as soon as authorities arrived on scene, but it was all to no avail, and she was soon thereafter pronounced dead. Unreal…

According to a report from the Houston PD, the driver of the other vehicle “showed signs of intoxication,” and an investigation by the city’s DWI Task Force has already been started.

Teare went further in telling KTRK about the incident, saying (below):

“[We are] looking right now into whether or not speed [played a factor], as the driver was potentially traveling over the speed limit. If we can confirm that, those are some serious charges — either manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.”

From here, charges against the driver of the Ford could yet be added or updated depending on what the task force’s investigation and conclusion shows.

Teare himself was clearly very broken up by the “horrific crash,” at one point telling news outlets on the scene (below):

“Any time anyone loses their life on the road, it’s tragic. But when you see the aftermath of a little one who’s still in diapers losing their life, it adds something to it for all of us.”

