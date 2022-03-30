Cardi B vs The Blogger: The Inside Scoop!

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen NOW! This week: Going further into the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama at the Oscars! Meghan Markle‘s new podcast is a dud! Doja Cat is crying out for help! Shocking Zayn Malik reports! Plus, Alec Baldwin, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner and more! Also, this week we chat with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. The Love And Hip Hop and Wild ‘N Out alum spills the tea on his besties Cardi B and Kanye West! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker at PerezPodcast.com
Mar 30, 2022 14:42pm PDT