Ireland Baldwin Found Mom Kim Basinger’s Old Playboy Cover While Thrifting! LOOK!

Ireland Baldwin struck gold while thrift shopping in Las Vegas!

On Saturday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to show off her latest thrifting find: her mom Kim Basinger’s vintage Playboy cover! OMG!

The celeb kid, who Kim shares with ex-husband Alec Baldwin, playfully tagged her mom in a snap of the magazine. She wrote:

“just thrifting in Vegas @kim.basinger”

HA! Imagine stumbling upon that!

On the cover, which was shot for a February 1983 issue, Kim posed laying down as her curly blonde locks cascaded across the frame. The magazine was listed for $15 and its text highlighted what an it-girl Kim was back in her heyday! It read:

“She’s 007’s new woman and she’s a looker!

The now 70-year-old starred in Never Say Never Again alongside Sean Connery’s James Bond in 1983.

So cool! See (below):

Thoughts?? We’re sure Kim has lots ‘em! LOLz! Sound OFF in the comments down below!

