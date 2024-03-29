Summer House Star Carl Radke Has No Regrets About Calling Off Engagement To Lindsay Hubbard!

It sounds like Carl Radke has zero regrets about calling off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard! And if you have watched the current season of Summer House so far, you understand why!

For those who haven’t, here is the deal. The former couple had explosive fights during their first two Fridays in the Hamptons! Both times, Lindsay accused the 39-year-old reality star — who has been three years sober — of being on drugs. Carl denied the accusations both times. Even his castmates have even insisted he was sober the entire time! However, Lindsay refused to back down. She continued to claim he was acting like “Cocaine Carl” again. Yikes…

While the two eventually made up, their arguments were so bad that Carl decided not to show up to the Hamptons on a Friday in order to “break the cycle” of having a blowout with Lindsay again. That is not a good sign if you argue to the point where you must purposefully avoid each other to prevent it from happening again! In fact, that sounds like a pretty unhealthy relationship! Add on the fact that Lindsay pointed out that her fiancé was not actively trying to have sex with her then you can see why these two did not work out!

Related: Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke ‘Demanded’ Engagement Ring Back!

As Kyle Cooke would say, summer should be fun — and not full of nasty arguments! That is why, looking back at the season, Carl is not losing any sleep over breaking up with Lindsay! He knows they were not compatible. Plus, he did everything he could to work through their issues at the end of the day. While talking about their “Friday Night Fights” cycle during the Summer House After Show, he said:

“I will look back on this and know that I really felt like I did and tried everything I could — tried to be patient, understanding, gracious — I sleep really well at night right now because I really feel like I did and tried my best to do what was best to make things work.”

Lindsay may disagree with that statement! As for their co-stars’ opinions on their “Friday Night Fights” issues? They feel it has nothing to do with the day of the week. All of the drama stemmed from the fact that Carl was sober and Lindsay was, well, not. Ciara Miller said:

“It’s not about Friday. Am I stupid? It’s about — I’m gonna be straight up. One’s drinking and one’s not.”

West Wilson agreed, adding:

“The combination of someone sober and someone who drinks heavily who is pretty outspoken I guess you could say is — I wouldn’t sign up for that, I don’t think. I think they fight — maybe they’re both mean but — Lindsay wakes up, she was drunk, doesn’t feel like that big of a deal, wants to move on. Carl, sober, internalized everything, remembers everything, and he’s got a cloud all over him the next day, and Lindsay acting like it didn’t happen only makes him more upset.”

They have a point! Watch the after show (below):

Oof. In the long run, Carl and Lindsay breaking up was probably the best decision for both of them. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]